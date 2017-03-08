TeamEZ celebrates Harrisburg win

The dream season continues for the Harrisburg boys basketball team.

Last night they punched their ticket to the State Basketball Tournament with a 71-52 win over Roosevelt.

After the game, the Harrisburg team and crowd in attendance, hoisted the 5-year-old up on their shoulders, chanting his name and exchanging high fives.

Related: Embracing Emmett: The story behind Team EZ

Emmett has served as an inspiration for the team and the entire Harrisburg community. He is currently battling cancer and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses.

Now, #TeamEZ heads to Rapid City for the tournament and will face off against No. 1 ranked O’Gorman.