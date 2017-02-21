Tears and triumph for Van Meter girls missing one important fan in the stands

WAUKEE, Ia. — Amid all the Van Meter basketball fans in the stands Monday was an empty chair with the name “Pat” on it.

Mackenzie Roberts hit the game-winning basket in No. 10 Van Meter’s 39-38 upset victory over No. 6 Panorama of Panora to advance to the state girls’ basketball tournament. Moments after the game ended, she and the rest of her teammates surrounded her grandfather, Bob, in a group hug.

Roberts’ grandmother, Pat, is recovering from treatment after suffering two brain aneurysms. Her grandfather brought her chair as a silent reminder that her spirit was present for the biggest game of Mackenzie’s career.

“She’s been to every one of my games since junior high,” Mackenzie said. “It’s weird, not seeing her in the stands.”

It’s a tight-knit family with a big basketball presence. Her twin sisters, Emily and Kelsey, also play for the Bulldogs. Her dad, Rick, is the coach.

Mackenzie drove for a basket with 14 seconds left in the Class 2A regional final. Van Meter (21-3) rallied against a team it has lost to twice this season to advance to state for the first time since 2001.

Roberts, a senior, had 15 points and an unknown number of tears shed.

Pat Roberts watched Van Meter’s regional semifinal victory on Friday. After the game, she told her family that she had a terrible headache. She went to a hospital for a CT scan that revealed a serious medical condition. She was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City by air ambulance Saturday for treatment. There, doctors discovered two brain aneurysms and were able to treat one of them, Mackenzie said. But Pat’s medical condition kept her from attending Monday’s game.

“It means no phone, no TVs, no nothing for seven days,” Mackenzie said. “She couldn’t come to this game.”

Bob and Pat are so close to all of the Van Meter players that all of the girls call them grandpa and grandma.

They huddled around him after the game as emotions of both victory and concern for Pat gripped them. Bob posed for photographs with his granddaughters and the game ball propped atop Pat’s chair.

“We are so happy and I can’t wait to see her,” Mackenzie said of her grandmother, holding back tears.

Pat missed quite a thriller. Panorama (22-2) built a 21-12 halftime lead.

Van Meter’s CJ Jones led her team’s rally, hitting four 3-pointers in the second half, her confidence soaring, and finished with a team-best 16 points.

“It really helps when you keep making shots,” said Jones, who had averaged 8.8 points a game.

Panorama had beaten Van Meter by scores of 59-51 and 50-44 in the past month.

Devyn Kemble led Panorama with 19 points. Her team led 32-29 early in the fourth quarter before Mackenzie Roberts hit a 3-pointer to tie the score with 5:32 left in the game.

Roberts sank two free throws with 59.8 seconds to go that gave Van Meter a 37-35 lead, but Kemble hit a 3-pointer moments later.

With 14 seconds to go, Roberts drove the lane and scored. Then the Van Meter defense stopped Panorama from scoring.

The Van Meter girls rushed onto the court.

Coach Rick Roberts, who wiped away tears, thought of his mother. He believed that although she was in a hospital bed far away, she was aware of the game’s outcome.

“I knew she knew that we won,” Roberts said.

Panorama (38)—Beckman 6, Wilderman 5, Johnk 4, Powell 3, Kemble 19, Prince 1. Also played—Rolfes. Totals 13 9-12.

Van Meter (39)—Jones 16, Bright 2, E.Roberts 6, M.Roberts 15. Also played—Folkerts, Junge, K.Roberts, Kirk. Totals 15 3-6.

Panorama…15 6 7 10—38

Van Meter…9 3 12 15—39

3-point goals—Panorama 3 (Beckman, Powell, Kemble), Van Meter 6 (Jones 4, M.Roberts 2). Fouls—P 7, V 10.