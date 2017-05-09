Teen behind #NuggsForCarter had a pretty good year as hurdler

Carter Wilkerson is best known as the Nevada teen who asked Wendy’s how he might be able to get free chicken nuggets for a year.

Wendy’s response: 18 million retweets.

Carter’s response to Wendy’s: Consider it done.

Well, Wilkerson didn’t quite get there, but his tweet became the most retweeted tweet of all time with more than 3.4 million retweets. Wendy’s announced that it had provided Wilkerson with his prize.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

Wilkeron’s initial tweet came on April 5 and he earned his prize Tuesday, May 9.

Those dates cover the track season for his school, Bishop Manogue in Reno, Nev., where Wilkerson is a hurdler.

Wilkerson placed fifth last weekend in the 110-meter hurdles at the High Desert and Sierra league championships in a time of 18.16. His personal best of 17.60 came during a league tri-meet at Douglas in which he finished second. Manogue won the meet. His time of 17.60 is sixth in school history.

Wilkerson finished eighth last weekend in the 300-meter hurdles, but his time of 45.98 was a personal best and 12th in school history for the 36-inch hurdles at the distance. He holds the school record for the 300 meters with 33-inch hurdles, 46.72, set when he was a sophomore.

This season, he also ran in the 4×200 relay and the 4×400 relay at a few early meets. As a junior last spring, he also tried his hand at the shot put and discus.

He might need to keep running, though, to stay trim with all those nuggets.