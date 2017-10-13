Teen who was sexually abused files suit against Torrance Unified School District

A teenager who was sexually abused by the now-former assistant wrestling coach Matthew Bautista has filed a massive lawsuit against the Torrance Unified School District.

According to the Torrance Daily Breeze, the unspecified victim of Bautista’s sexual assault has filed a civil suit against the Torrance district claiming that the district failed to oversee a coach with a record of sexual indiscretion making the same mistake again.

Here is the laundry list of charges against the Torrance School District:

“Negligence, fraud, sexual harassment, sexual battery, false imprisonment, gender violence and both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.”

The suit seeks unspecified financial damages and hopes to enhance the penalties against Bautista, who escaped with just five years of probation and a year of counseling, but no jail time for a series of sexual encounters with a 16-year-old.

The district has yet to issue a response to the latest charges it faces.