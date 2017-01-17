Tempe's My-King Johnson commits to Arizona Wildcats

After an in-home visit Monday from Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez, Tempe defensive end My-King Johnson decided he wanted to become a Wildcat.

Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, an All-Arizona player, gave Rodriguez his word that he intends on signing with UA on Feb. 1, the first day of the football signing period for high school seniors.

“It was nothing he really said,” Johnson said “I just looked back at who was recruiting me more.

“They were the first Power 5 school to talk to me. I just felt they showed they really wanted me.”

Johnson flipped from a soft verbal to UCLA.

He said he liked UCLA but felt better about staying in-state.

Johnson said that Arizona State also recruited him, but Arizona “was more adamant about it.”

Johnson had a phenomenal final two years in high school. This past season, he had 89 tackles, 19 for losses, and 21 ½ sacks. He also caused three fumbles.

In 2015, Johnson had 22 sacks.

He said he doesn’t know if he will play right away at Arizona. It will depend on his development from now until next season. He said he will play defensive end in college.

National Signing Day is Feb. 1.

Four local standouts still uncommitted

There are four high-profile players left in the state yet to commit, including azcentral sports’ No.1 2017 recuit, Phoenix North Canyon offensive lineman Austin Jackson.

Former North Canyon coach Jose Lucero, recently hired to take over the Goodyear Desert Edge program, stays in contact with Jackson. He said that Jackson still is undecided among ASU, Washington and USC, and is up in the air as to when he will commit.

Phoenix Mountain Pointe safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, Scottsdale Saguaro safety K.J. Jarrell and Phoenix St. Mary’s defensive end Odua Isibor also still have not committed.

Pola-Mao and Jarrell are going to make their announcement on Signing Day.

Pola-Mao took his last official recruiting trip last weekend to USC. Isibor took a trip to UCLA over the weekend.

