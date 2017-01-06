Tempe's My-King Johnson commits to UCLA, keeps door open

Tempe senior defensive end My-King Johnson, an azcentral sports All-Arizona Team selection, said he gave UCLA a verbal commitment.

But Tempe coach Brian Walker called it “a soft verbal” and “may still honor a trip to Texas A&M at the end of the month.”

“I’m not sure if I’m going to A&M,” Johnson said. “They have been giving me the run around about the visit.”

Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, also has offers from Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon and USC.

He had 89 tackles and 21.5 sacks for the Buffaloes last season. He also caused three fumbles and forced eight quarterback hurries.

COMMIT: Arizona high school football class of 2017 commitments

TIME: Arizona high school football players chasing college scholarships

“My-King Johnson is a fine young man who is committed in the classroom and is driven to do well and be successful,” Walker said. “Some college is going to get a great football player.

“Right now, he’s working hard in the weight room and making sure that wherever he ends up, that school will get a quality football player.”

In other recruiting news, Scottsdale Saguaro cornerback Donovan Dalton committed last month to Hawaii, coach Jason Mohns said. Dalton, who transferred from Scottsdale Desert Mountain last spring, can also play wide receiver in college. He emerged in his only season at Saguaro as a big cornerback.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.