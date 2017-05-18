Tenn. baseball team holds graduation ceremony on field

SMYRNA — While their classmates were walking the graduation line at MTSU’s Murphy Center, Stewarts Creek’s senior baseball players were trying to win a region championship.

Don’t worry, though. The Red Hawks seniors got their shot at pomp and circumstance.

After Wednesday’s Region 4-AAA title game against visiting Blackman, Stewarts Creek honored its senior baseball players with a special graduation since they missed the school function.

The idea came about after the Red Hawks’ region semifinals win over Columbia on Monday. The team, which normally plays home games at 6:30 p.m., knew there would be a conflict with the school’s graduation, which was set for 7 p.m. at MTSU.

“After (Monday’s) game, I texted all the seniors,” Stewarts Creek coach Mike Bartlett said. “With permission from their parents, they all agreed they wanted to have graduation here.

“We thought this would be a lasting memory – something that will outlive anything else they’ve done. It was awesome.”

Stewarts Creek lost the region finals 6-0 to Blackman, sending the Red Hawks (30-8) on the road Friday in the Class AAA sectional. The Red Hawks will face Ooltewah with a state tournament berth on the line.

However, the disappointment on the field didn’t dampen the postgame experience.

