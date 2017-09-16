Tenn. football coach Gary Rankin collects 400th career win

Alcoa (Tenn.) football coach Gary Rankin collected his 400th career win Friday, beating Pigeon Forge 52-0.

Rankin, who is the all-time winningest high school football coach in Tennessee, entered Friday 12th all-time nationally in career wins.

“Gary Rankin has been one of the best high school coaches in the nation for many years,” TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress said. “His players love playing for him because they know he cares about their successful well-being on and off the the football field.”

The TSSAA hall of fame coach has won eight state titles at Alcoa, including two straight.

Rankin, who started his coaching career at Smith County before winning four state titles at Riverdale during his 16-year tenure.

Alcoa, which was coming off of a 28-24 loss to rival Maryville, improved to 3-2 for the season.