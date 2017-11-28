Tenn. QB explains why opposing team's cheerleader grabbed his facemask after game

Maryville (Tenn.) quarterback Dylan Hopkins chuckled at the question.

He knew it was coming Monday during the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl press conference at Nissan Stadium.

So why exactly did Oakland cheerleader Grace Lovinski grab Hopkins’ facemask after the Rebels’ 31-28 win over Oakland in Friday’s Class 6A state semifinal?

“I told her, ‘Grace, you are making a scene right now. We’ve got to go,'” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said he befriended Lovinski over the past year. He sees her when he comes to Murfreesboro to see a friend.

“I gave her a hug and was walking away and she said, ‘Hey come here,'” Hopkins said. “She started talking about how we better win state and that I played a good game. Then she started talking about the refs.”

Hopkins laughed at the reaction video of the incident has received on social media.

“I’ve heard it has over a million views,” he said. “It’s everywhere.”

