Tennessee adds four-star RB Lyn-J Dixon, and fellow Georgia RB Anthony Grant to boot

It was a big recruiting weekend for the Tennessee Volunteers, and their offensive backfield in particular.

On Saturday, the Volunteers added four-star running back Lyn-J Dixon, from Taylor County (Ga.) High. Dixon committed to the Vols a week after making an unofficial visit to the school for the program’s Orange Carpet Day, and comes in large part because of Tennessee’s persistence, as the 5-foot-10, 178-pound prospect told 247 Sports.

Dixon will almost certainly take other official visits, but if the family atmosphere he described is truly his motivating factor behind choosing the Vols, it seems unlikely they’ll be usurped before February.

“They’ve been with me since I was, like, a freshman,” Dixon told 247. “They’ve been with me ever since, and now I’m in 12th grade, so I have a lot of respect for that.

“I felt like that was the place. I’ve kind of been leaning toward them for a while, (since) a couple weeks before Orange Carpet Day. … I just like the family atmosphere. When I went to ‘Orange Carpet Day,’ I was seeing everybody being there for each other, seeing the coaches’ kids running around, having a good time. That kind of put in my mind that they have a family atmosphere.”

While Dixon is the biggest headline commit of Tennessee’s weekend, he’s not even the only running back from his own state. Anthony Grant, a three-star running back from Buford (Ga.) High, also committed to Tennessee, choosing the Volunteers on Sunday, again citing the family atmosphere the program cultivated at Orange Carpet Day … and even the chance to play alongside Dixon in the future.

“It just feels like the right fit for me, with just the whole family — not just the coaches, but just the atmosphere around the football team,” Grant told 247 Sports. “It just feels like home. Every time I go up there, it feels more and more like home.

“(Dixon and Grant direct-messaged) each other a couple times, just talking a little bit. When he heard about me liking Tennessee, it just got even better. I feel like we’re very different backs, and that’s what will make it great. I feel like I can get in between the tackles.”