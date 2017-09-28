Tennessee-bound kicker Paxton Brooks receives Under Armour All-America jersey

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | September 28, 2017
Airport (West Columbia, S.C.) three-star kicker Paxton Brooks received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour
Brooks, a Tennessee commit, is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s 11th-best kicker.
He’ll be among the nation’s top players at the Under Armour All America Game, which is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.
2018 Under Armour All America selection tour, 2018 Under Armour All-America Game, airport high school, American Family Insurance, paxton brooks, Tennessee football, Under Armour All-America Game, Under Armour All-America Selection Tour