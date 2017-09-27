Tennessee commit Trey Dean receives Under Armour All-America jersey

Dutchtown (Hampton, Ga.) four-star safety Trey Dean received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Dean, a Tennessee commit, is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s 22nd-best safety.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players at the Under Armour All America Game, which is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.