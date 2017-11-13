Tennessee decommitments piling up after Butch Jones' firing

Alontae Taylor, a four-star prospect from Coffee County, announced his decommitment from Tennessee on Sunday with the news that Tennessee football coach Butch Jones had been fired.

“I’ve been thinking about it,” Taylor said. “Ever since he was on the hot seat it was something I’ve thought about.

“I was prepared for it. I can’t say that I’m shocked. Unfortunately, it is what it is.”

Taylor lists Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Wake Forest as the five schools he’s looking at. Georgia and Louisville are his top two choices, he said.

He was one of two commitments the Vols lost on Sunday after Jones was fired. Shocky Jacques-Louis, a receiver from Fort Myers, Fla., also decommitted

Jacques-Louis announced his commitment to Tennessee in August, prior to the start of the season. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver from Fort Myers, Fla., has taken official visits recently, according to 247Sports.

While Jacques-Louis and Taylor decommitted, defensive lineman Dorian Gerald and cornerback Tanner Ingle opened up their recruitments, but remain committed to the Vols.

Ingle committed to Tennessee in June. He spoke to Jones on Sunday morning, according to the Orlando Sentinel, at which time the former Vols coach told him “to find a place to go, quickly.”

For more, visit the Tennessean