girls basketball

Tennessee, UConn signees lead 2017 Naismith Trophy midseason girls basketball watch list

Riverdale's Anastasia Hayes (3) is one of four Nashville-area high school basketball players nominated to play in the 2017 McDonald's All-American game.

Riverdale’s Anastasia Hayes (3) is one of four Tennessee signees on the Naismith Trophy Girls Player of the Year Midseason Watch List

Four Tennessee signees and three Connecticut signees are among 25 players named to the Naismith Trophy High School Girls Player of the Year Midseason Watch List announced Thursday. The list was trimmed from 50 players on the preseason list.

The group of future Lady Vols includes Rennia Davis from Ribault (Jacksonville), Anastasia Hayes from Riverdale (Hendersonville, Tenn.), Kasiyahna Kushkituah from St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) and Evina Westbrook from South Salem (Ore.).

The UConn contingent is Makayla Combs from Wesleyan School (Norcross, Ga.), Lexi Gordon from LD Bell (Fort Worth) and Megan Walker from Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.).

The 10 finalists will be announced in early February with the All-America teams and Player of the Year announced in March.

2017 Naismith Trophy High School Girl’s Player of the Year Mid-Season Team
Last Name First Name Hometown High School Position College
Boothe Rellah Bradenton, FL IMG Academy F Texas
Carter Chennedy Arlington, TX Mansfield Timberview PG Texas A&M
Clark Ayanna Long Beach, CA Long Beach Polytechnic P USC
Cooks Sidney Kenosha, WI St. Joseph F Michigan State
Coombs Mikayla Norcross, GA Wesleyan School G Connecticut
Davis Rennia Jacksonville, FL Ribault W Tennessee
Dodson Maya Alpharetta, GA St. Francis W Stanford
Evans Dana Gary, IN West Side PG Louisville
Farley-Clark Raven Elizabeth, NJ Queen of Peace F LSU
Gordon Lexi Fort Worth, TX LD Bell W Connecticut
Grissett Elisia Durham, NC Hillside W South Carolina
Hayes Anastasia Hendersonville, TN Riverdale PG Tennessee
Kushkituah Kasiyahna Alpharetta, GA St. Francis P Tennessee
Littleton Destiny San Diego, CA The Bishop’s School G USC
Miller Lauryn Kirkwood, MO Kirkwood F UCLA
Morris Alexis Beaumont, TX Legacy Christian Academy PG Baylor
Morrison Quanniecia Riverdale, GA McEachern W Georgia
Onyenwere Michaela Aurora, CO Grandview F UCLA
Patterson Chasity Houston, TX North Shore PG Texas
Pointer Khayla Marietta, GA Holy Innocents’ Espicopal School PG LSU
Richards Deauzya Houston, TX Cypress Ranch G Baylor
Walker Megan Chesterfield, VA Monacan W Connecticut
Westbrook Evina Salem, OR South Salem G Tennessee
Williams Kiana San Antonio, TX Karen Wagner PG Stanford
Williams Jade The Colony, TX The Colony F Duke

