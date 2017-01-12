Tennessee, UConn signees lead 2017 Naismith Trophy midseason girls basketball watch list

Four Tennessee signees and three Connecticut signees are among 25 players named to the Naismith Trophy High School Girls Player of the Year Midseason Watch List announced Thursday. The list was trimmed from 50 players on the preseason list.

The group of future Lady Vols includes Rennia Davis from Ribault (Jacksonville), Anastasia Hayes from Riverdale (Hendersonville, Tenn.), Kasiyahna Kushkituah from St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) and Evina Westbrook from South Salem (Ore.).

The UConn contingent is Makayla Combs from Wesleyan School (Norcross, Ga.), Lexi Gordon from LD Bell (Fort Worth) and Megan Walker from Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.).

The 10 finalists will be announced in early February with the All-America teams and Player of the Year announced in March.