Top LB Teradja Mitchell names final two, sets commitment date

Teradja Mitchell, one of the top linebackers in the nation, has set his commitment date and will decide between Ohio State and Florida State.

As he announced on Twitter, Mitchell will announce his decision June 2.

T O P T W O ✌🏿 ‼️ I'll be announcing which college I will be attending Friday, June 2nd. 7 PM @ Bishop Sullivan CHS #StayTuned 🤞🏿 pic.twitter.com/wPUDogqxez — Teradja Mitchell ™⁷ (@WhosThatNumber7) May 23, 2017

The Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.) star announced his initial finalists in style, using a birthday cake.

He has since cut Florida, Penn State, USC, LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Virginia Tech, and Michigan.

As he told USA TODAY High School Sports earlier this month, Mitchell has big plans for his senior season.

“My goals are to help my team to become a national powerhouse and to get a ranking in the top 25 and show that my state can compete with the best.

“Individually, my goals are to win the high school Butkus award and be recognized as the top linebacker in the country.”