Elite linebacker Teradja Mitchell has big plans for Opening Finals, senior year

Teradja Mitchell, a five-star inside linebacker, likes to do things big.

When he announced his top 11 schools in February, he did it with a birthday cake with all the logos. That tweet has been pinned to the top of his Twitter timeline since.

So it’s no surprise that he has big goals ahead after earning a spot at The Opening Finals with his performance at the regional event in Charlotte on Sunday.

For the Finals in late June and early July at Nike headquarters in Oregon, Mitchell has this on his plate: “My goals are to be able compete against the best and come out as one of the top players there and to also win the 7v7 tourney.”

And then for his senior season at Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.) for his team, “My goals are to help my team to become a national powerhouse and to get a ranking in the top 25 and show that my state can compete with the best.” Bishop Sullivan opens against American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) on Aug. 25.

For himself, he has big plans, too. “Individually, my goals are to win the high school Butkus award and be recognized as the top linebacker in the country,” he said.

By the time he gets to Oregon, he is expected to have made a college commitment. He has narrowed the field to likely either Florida State or Ohio State with a Florida State visit upcoming. He told SECCountry that he expects to make a decision in late May or early June.

He also might look a little different as he looks to lose weight. He has been listed at as much as 247 pounds, but has slimmed down to the low 230s.

“This spring, I have been working on getting faster and dropping weight, which is going very well right now,” he said.

Mitchell finished in the top 30 among all players in Charlotte on the Nike+ rating.

“I’m honored to be able to receive the invite (to the Finals),” he said. “I’ve been dreaming to get there every since freshman year.”