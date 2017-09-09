Terrace Marshall, No. 1 receiver in class of 2018, expected to miss 6-8 weeks with fractured fibula

Parkway wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. fractured his small fibula on the outside of his left foot, according to his father, Terrace Marshall.

“He is now in recovery and it will take 6 to 8 weeks and he should be rolling,” Marshall said in a text to The Times.

The younger Marshall, the No. 1 rated wide receiver in the country, was injured Friday night when a Pearl, Mississippi, player rolled up on his ankle.

His father said his son was in good spirits Saturday morning.

“We are just glad no ligaments were torn. Thank God,” Marshall said.

After losing 4-star quarterback Justin Rogers to a season-ending knee injury last week, Marshall went down with a severe ankle injury with 29 seconds remaining in the first half of the Panthers’ Battle on the Border matchup with Pearl.

A Pearl player rolled up on Marshall’s leg in a downfield play and video made it appear that Marshall’s left foot was pointing in an incorrect direction. It took medical personnel several minutes to load Marshall on a cart and get him off the field.

Marshall, a preseason American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection, has not verbally committed to a college but has narrowed his list to LSU, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and Florida State.

Pearl’s Demario Nichols was also injured on the play and was also carted off the field by medical personnel.