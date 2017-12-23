Nation's top receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. signs with LSU at emotional ceremony

Approximately midway through a litany of everyone who had delivered him to this point and time in his life, Parkway (Bossier City, La.) wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., perhaps the best in the country, broke into tears.

The tears preceded his long-awaited announcement that he will continue playing football at Louisiana State University in the spring.

And it wasn’t just a little bit of tears. It was a well-spring of water that emanated and forced the young man to drop his head behind the red and black checkered box that ultimately contained an LSU baseball cap. His mother started crying, his grandmother started crying, and more than a few folks in the audience began shedding a few themselves. Parkway coach Neil May patted his wide receiver on the back.

“It was about all I’ve been through this past year – the injury, rehab, struggling some with grades. It’s been tough,” Marshall said of the tears.

Marshall also lost a pair of grandparents while also witnessing a season-ending injury to quarterback Justin Rogers, who never doubted his buddy was going to choose the Tigers over Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State and Texas.

“No surprise to me. We boys talk,” said Rogers, who signed with TCU later in the day at an off-campus site. “I’m proud for him. We all want to continue our success wherever that takes us.”

Marshall was the No. 1 rated wide receiver in the country until he suffered a season ending injury in the Panthers’ second game of the season against Pearl, Mississippi. He dropped as low as No. 6 in some rating services but was still sought after by just about every college in America that thought they had a chance at his signature.

“I just want to thank everyone for helping keep me humble through this entire process,” said Marshall, who also said he received intense pressure from Texas A&M in the closing days of the recruiting process. “It was difficult. Coach Jimbo Fisher going there made a difference.”

But in the end, it was close family ties and his Louisiana upbringing that made a difference.

“It’s Louisiana and I call it home,” he said. “I feel like I want to go down there and make my own name.”

Parkway linebacker David Morales was also happy for his teammate.

“I thought Terrace deserved this because this is what he really wanted to do,” said Morales, who plans to attend Louisiana Tech in the fall.