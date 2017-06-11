USA Today Sports

Rising WR Terrace Marshall has his final four and eyes on 2,000 yards

Terrace Marshall Jr. has been moving up the recruiting rankings after a stellar spring that included earning an invitation to The Opening Final.

Marshall, from Parkway (Bossier City, La.), is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and No. 10 overall. Top 247 has him ranked No. 3 and No. 20, respectively. Both sets of rankings have him as the No. 1 player in Louisiana.

This weekend, he announced his four finalists from among 26 reported offers — Miami, Texas, Texas A&M and in-state LSU.

Parkway is coming off an 11-2 season in which Marshall caught 55 passes for 1,250 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he recorded 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“My goals for my senior year is to reach 2,000 receiving yards,” he said, “and I’m gonna do it.”

He talked about a number of the schools upon his arrival at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. The interview was conducted before he announced the final four.

