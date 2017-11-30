Tevailance Hunt, winner of #DreamFearlessly fan vote, receives Under Armour jersey

Texas High wide receiver Tevailance Hunt received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It was awesome,” Hunt said of the ceremony. “It was amazing to see all of my family and friends in front of me cheering me on.”

Hunt, a winner of the American Family Insurance #DreamFearlessly fan vote along with Dante Stills, is one of the top players in Texas according to ESPN. He has committed to TCU.

“It lets me know how many supporters I have around me,” Hunt said of winning the fan vote. “They went out of their way to help me, and I thank them all for that.”

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“I’m hoping to gain more confidence and get ready for college,” Hunt said of his expectations for the game. “I’ll be up against a lot of great athletes that are highly-ranked. It will help me on the next level.”