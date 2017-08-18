Tevin Studdard teams up with 8 Indy schools to create epic music video

Tevin Studdard, the cousin of American Idol winner Ruben Studdard, teamed up with eight Indianapolis high schools for a music video to help kick off the 2017 football season.

The Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference, or MIC, and its eight members were the theme. Those members—Pike, Lawrence North, Ben Davis, Carmel, Lawrence Central, North Central, Warren Central, and Center Grove—are all represented.

Studdard says he’s used his passion for music and sports to create theme songs for various colleges and high schools.

He was especially pleased with the video for the MIC.

“Was a joyous experience to incorporate so many student athletes in one music video,” Studdard said.”