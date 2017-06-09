Texas' 16-year-old golf phenom Noah Goodwin shoots a 59

High school junior Noah Goodwin shoots course-record 59 in Texas – https://t.co/JXPVwta31P 👏 pic.twitter.com/OT9LF2gujq — GOLF.com (@golf_com) June 8, 2017

The sub-60 score is golf’s white whale, achieved by few professionals during tournament play.

A 16-year-old in Texas can now say he’s done it, as well as breaking a course record in his hometown.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Noah Goodwin of Corinth, Texas, shot a course record-breaking 59 at Oakmont Country Club in his hometown.

Goodwin, a junior at the online Laurel Springs School, is ranked No. 1 in the Golfweek/Sagarin boys junior golf rankings. The runner-up in the 2016 U.S. Junior Amateur has committed to Southern Methodist University.

As the Morning News told it, Goodwin birdied the first three holes and shot 5-under 31 on the front nine. He then birdied 11 and 12 to get to 7 under.

“On hole 13, I had a chip shot for eagle, and that was the first time I thought about 59,” Goodwin wrote in an email to the Morning News. “The people in my group were talking about the course record of 61. I chipped in to be 9 under. The chip in for eagle was a major highlight of the round.”

Goodwin played with Oakmont assistant pro Jeff Marshall and several club members, birdied No. 14 and saw his putt for eagle lip out on No. 15. He then birdied 16 after nearly holing out from the fairway and made a birdie from 14 feet on 17 to get to 13-under. He parred 18 to finish at 59, breaking the course record previously held by Tim Koressel, the general manager at Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco, Texas.

Look out for Goodwin in the U.S. Junior Amateur in July and the U.S. Amateur in August. There’s no doubt his competition will as well.