Texas A&M commit Colten Blanton honored with Army Bowl jersey

Cypress Ranch (Texas) offensive tackle Colten Blanton received his Army Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Blanton, a four-star prospect, is committed to Texas A&M.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.