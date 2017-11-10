Texas A&M commit Colten Blanton honored with Army Bowl jersey

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | November 10, 2017
Cypress Ranch (Texas) offensive tackle Colten Blanton received his Army Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.
Blanton, a four-star prospect, is committed to Texas A&M.
He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.
