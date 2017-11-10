USA Today Sports

Texas A&M commit Colten Blanton honored with Army Bowl jersey

Photo: AAG

Texas A&M commit Colten Blanton honored with Army Bowl jersey

U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Texas A&M commit Colten Blanton honored with Army Bowl jersey

Cypress Ranch (Texas) offensive tackle Colten Blanton received his Army Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour

American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award presented to mother Stacey Soto. (Photo: AAG)

Blanton, a four-star prospect, is committed to Texas A&M.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

, , , , , U.S. Army All-American Bowl, U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home