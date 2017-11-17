Texas A&M commit DaShaun White celebrates Army All-American Bowl selection

Richland (North Richland Hills, Texas) linebacker DaShaun White received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

White, a Texas A&M commit, is the 20th-ranked outside linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.