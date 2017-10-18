Texas A&M commit Jalen Preston receives Under Armour All-America jersey

USA Today Sports

Manvel (Texas) wide receiver Jalen Preston received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Preston is the No. 8 receiver in the nation, according to ESPN. He committed to Texas A&M in July.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

