Texas A&M commit Jalen Preston receives Under Armour All-America jersey

Manvel (Texas) wide receiver Jalen Preston received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

Preston is the No. 8 receiver in the nation, according to ESPN. He committed to Texas A&M in July.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.