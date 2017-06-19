Texas A&M lands 4-star OL Barton Clement with help of chemical engineering program

On Father’s Day, Texas A&M added a big body up front.

Barton Clement, a 6-foot-3, 300+ pound offensive guard, announced his commitment to Texas A&M, choosing the Aggies ahead of scholarship offers from archrival Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan and others.

Unlike a number of other student athletes, who decide based on the prospect of early playing time or competitive scheduling, the Fort Bend Marshall (Texas) star was driven by his academic ambition when considering schools and choosing Texas A&M.

“I chose them because I’ve been doing my research and I want to be a chemical engineer and they have one of the best schools for that,” Clement told 247 Sports. “I really love the coaches, especially Coach (Jim) Turner. He’s got the knowledge and experience to prepare me for the next level. He knows what I need to do and what I have to do to be successful.”

Take that response in for a moment. One of the nation’s top offensive line prospects chose to attend Texas A&M because he really, really wanted to student chemical engineering. That’s a classy move, and certainly not something you see every day.

Whether Clement’s impetus for a decision changes between now and February remains to be seen. For now, he stands to be a major addition to Kevin Sumlin’s Class of 2018, and perhaps to Texas A&M’s chemical engineering courses as well.