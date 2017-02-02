Texas A&M lands commit from hulking high school freshman

National Signing Day is in the rearview mirror, so it’s time to look forward. But this might be a bit too far forward.
Jordan Jefferson, a Class of 2020 offensive line recruit from Navasota (Texas), announced on Facebook that he had committed to Texas A&M. He is the first commit for A&M in that class, in case you were wondering.
“It’s always been my dream to be an Aggie,” he told TexAgs.com.
Jefferson is so young that his class does not have recruiting pages among the major recruiting sites yet. Verbal commitments are non-binding so we shall what happens as other programs are interested.
We do know this — he benched 295 pounds last spring as an eighth grader.