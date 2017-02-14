Texas A&M signee Chennedy Carter calls McDonald's All American honor 'a blessing'

It stands to reason that for the upper echelon of girls basketball players, receiving various accolades could eventual become a routine, even boring, activity.

But the ceremony honoring their selection to the McDonald’s All American Game seems to bear a special significance, and that was certainly the case for Timberview (Arlington, Texas) star Chennedy Carter.

“It was a blessing,” Carter said Tuesday. “It was pretty cool to receive my jersey and take pictures with the gear and have a lot of support from my parents, coaches, and teammates. I enjoyed it, and I loved the experience.”

Carter was honored as part of the McDonald’s All American Games Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance visited her school. And for Carter, it was validation for years of hard work.

“Of course this was a goal for me,” she said. “I have always wanted to be an McDonald’s All American, and this is what I have worked toward since I was a child.”

Carter, a 5-7 point guard who’s ranked a top-10 player in the class of 2017, is averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in leading Timberview to a 28-2 record.

“My senior year was the big year that the announcement would come out, and this is what I have been looking forward to,” Carter said. “I’m blessed to have the opportunity.”

The game will be held March 29 in Chicago, and Carter plans to use it as a showcase to put the nation on notice.

“I’m just hoping to make a statement for myself to everyone watching,” she said. “So everyone can see a bit more about me and what I can do.”

The Texas A&M signee his big plans following the game, as well.

“I’m just looking forward to playing (at Texas A&M) and being with my teammates and coaches,” Carter said. “Of course everybody wants an NCAA Championship ring, and that’s something I’m looking forward to working toward.”