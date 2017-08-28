Texas assistant swim coach on verge of English Channel swim

An assistant swimming coach at a Texas school is sitting in Europe, near the White Cliffs of Dover, awaiting what may be the toughest reachable challenge in the aquatic world: crossing the English Channel.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Plano West assistant swim coach Amanda Poland is among a group of swimmers who are all scheduled to cross the Atlantic passage between England and France within the next 10 days. She could swim the 21-mile passage as early as Monday morning, or as late as September 4, depending on sea conditions.

“When the pilot says you’re ready to go, we go to the port,” Poland told the Morning News. “The swim can be aborted for a number of reasons. The pilot gets to choose. The weather can turn in an instant. They will jump out and get you if they have to get their boat back to safety.”

The coach signed up for the chance to swim the Channel more than two years ago and has been waiting for her shot ever since. Now that the expected 15-hour swim has come, she claims to be both nervous and excited.

“It will be an adventure, good or bad.”

For her sake, here’s hoping for more of the former than the latter.