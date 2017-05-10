Texas athlete makes states in two sports -- golf and track

Lauren Chasczewski of Grapevine (Texas) has had a busy few weeks, and there is more to come.

Chasczewski, a junior, has qualified for the 5A state track and field meet in the high jump and the 5A state golf meet. She will leave for the track meet in Austin on Thursday night, jump Friday morning and then leave for golf on Saturday in Bastrop. Golf begins Monday.

She made states in track by clearing 5-4. She made states in golf at the Region 1 tournament by finishing third and hit a hole-in-one on the sixth hole in the first round. She also competed in the state golf tournament last spring.

“Oh, God – I don’t really have a word for it. It’s just so weird — just even like the hole-in-one, and I’m going to state in two sports, it’s just weird to me,” Chasczewski told the Star-Telegram.

As for the odd combination of sports, Chasczewski said: “High jump? I don’t really know; it was just random — like, I did track all middle school, and I was good. But golf, my dad’s done it all his life, so that was like, ‘Oh, you come out to the greens, here’s your golf club.’”