Texas baseball brothers forced to face off against each other following re-zoning

A pair of brothers in Frisco, Texas have been handed the unenviable task of facing off against each other, and not by choice.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, brothers Collin McDuffee and Will McDuffee were split into two different high schools when the Frisco ISD re-zoned its high school districts following Collin’s sophomore year and Will’s freshman year at Frisco Wakefield. The changes allowed Collin to stay at Wakefield and forced Will into a move to Frisco Reedy.

Now a senior and junior, the pair has already faced off against each other once in 2017, on Friday, when Wakeland topped Reedy, 6-1. Will McDuffee was held hitless in the game while his brother went 1-for-3, though Will and his teammates did win at least one thing: They were the ones who got to have a pregame team dinner at the McDuffee house, which even included a cake that read “Beat Wakefield.”

There was just one problem: Collin and some teammates came back to the house and ate the cake that was leftover, regardless of the message.

After all, when you’re a teenager with a healthy appetite, cake reigns supreme.

“I was feeling for (Will McDuffee). I didn’t want to see him make any errors or anything like that,” Collin McDuffee told the Morning News. “But it was good to see him K up, strike out.

“I’ll be talking to him at home about it. I’ll be letting him know.”

At least until the brothers face off again.