Texas champs Hebron, Prosper enter top 10 of Super 25 volleyball rankings

A couple Texas state champions made big moves in the latest USA TODAY Sports/American Volleyball Coaches Association Super 25 volleyball rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Hebron (Lewisville) moved up eight spots to No. 4, while Prosper entered the rankings at No. 10. Prosper defeated No. 11 Rouse (Leander) in the 5A state title match.

Kentucky state champ Assumption remains the No. 1 team.

Seven Lakes (Katy, Texas), who fell to Hebron in their state title match, is the only other newcomer, entering at No. 24.