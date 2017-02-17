Texas coach gets 60-day sentence for sex with student

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A former Aldine ISD high school coach was sentenced on Tuesday after having an improper relationship with a student.

According to the Harris County District Attorney, 36-year-old Eber Lopez was sentenced to 60 days in jail and eight years deferred adjudication after having sex with a 17-year-old student at Nimitz High School.

Lopez is also prohibited from having any contact with the victim or the family.

Authorities discovered that Lopez sent sexually explicit text messages, and they had sex at a motel nearly a dozen times.