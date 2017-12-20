Texas hoops coach kicks ball at opposing team after loss

A Texas basketball coach is under fire after he was caught on film kicking a basketball at an opposing team’s bench almost immediately after his team lost a heated game.

As reported by Waco, Texas CBS affiliate KWTX, Whitney boys basketball coach Troy Doyle kicked the basketball aggressively at members of the Robinson basketball team moments after his team lost a 51-50 contest when a Robinson player hit one of two free throws with just 1.3 seconds remaining in the contest.

The surprising action led to a near skirmish on the court as Doyle and Robinson players barked at each other.

You can watch video of the entire ordeal right here.

Afterward, Robinson players said that the entire ordeal had been surreal, with Doyle reportedly using profanity when running at the opposing players.

“I’ve been a varsity player for three years,” Robinson center Kayne Follender told KWTX. “I’m graduating early and I’ve started every year of my high school career. I’ve never seen a coach act this way before.”

For now, Doyle is on temporary leave from the program, but has yet to receive a formal suspension or any other slap on the wrist. He did not coach his team Tuesday in a game against McGregor, but any further penalty remains either undecided, unknown, or both.