Texas, coach Tom Herman flip yet another former Houston commit in OL Samuel Cosmi

If you feel like you’ve heard this story before, that’s because you almost certainly already have. Another former Houston commit has flipped, and this time he’s headed with his former expected coach at Houston, Tom Herman, to instead choose Texas.

Samuel Cosmi, an offensive tackle from Atascosita, committed to Texas on Monday, a day after he wrapped up an official visit to the 40 Acres. He’s ranked as a three-star prospect, and had also considered TCU and Memphis after Herman’s departure to Texas.

I am so excited and proud to say I will be a longhorn!!!

God is so good❗️#HookEm🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/yWAvAl4U8T — SamuelCosmi (@SamCosmi) January 30, 2017

Cosmi is the third former Houston commit to choose the Longhorns since Herman made the switch, and there have been others who have joined that Herman began recruiting while he was the head coach of the Cougars. There are still other top prospects on the board for the Longhorns, and many of them have relationships with Herman that have spanned both of the jobs he’s had across the past 12 months.

As for Cosmi, it’s not hard to see the appeal of joining Texas. The Humble native (that’s a town, not a personality) will have a much bigger platform in Austin, and the chance to compete for playing time early. And he’ll be doing that for a coach he had already bought in with.