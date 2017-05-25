Texas coach Tom Herman still non-committal on future of signee Reese Leitao, who plea bargained drug charges down to misdemeanor

When Reese Leitao signed with the University of Texas, the Jenks star was seen as a major boon to Tom Herman’s first signing class. Now he’s the physical embodiment of a flash point which many feel will test Texas coach Tom Herman’s commitment to running his program under the highest ethical constraints.

Leitao entered a court hearing Wednesday facing felony charges of drug possession. He accepted a reduced sentence that still includes a misdemeanor drug charge and ad admission of guilt.

Leitao’s midemeanor’s possession of a controlled substance charge will carry a four-year deferred sentence.

Meanwhile, Texas coach Tom Herman released a statement indicating that his program was aware about the change in Leitao’s status, but that they had yet to make a determination about his future. While some have been quick to cast aspersions on the possibility of a player returning after being guilty of a drug charge, it’s also quite possible Herman parts ways with Leitao to send a message.

Either way, a decision will be needed soon. Texas starts summer classes in the coming weeks, and Leitao is expected to arrive in time for one of those sessions … if he’s still allowed.