Texas commit Brennan Eagles proud to accomplish goal of being U.S. Army All-American

Alief Taylor (Houston) wide receiver Brennan Eagles received his Army Bowl jersey Monday at his school as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“I accomplished my goal of being an All-American, and that’s the main thing,” Eagles said prior to his jersey presentation ceremony. “I’m honored to be able to play in front of the U.S. Army.”

Eagles, one of the nation’s top-ranked wide receivers, is committed to Texas.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

“It will be a good opportunity of learning how the game speed is on the next level,” Eagles said of the game. “Everybody there is good and has the same abilities that you have. It will definitely give me a better understanding of how the college game speed will be.”