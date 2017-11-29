Texas commit Caden Sterns celebrates Army All-American Bowl selection

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | November 29, 2017
Byron P. Steele II (Cibolo, Texas) safety Caden Sterns received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.
Sterns, who is committed to the Longhorns, is the nation’s second-best safety, and No. 30 overall recruit, according to 247Sports.
He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.
2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl, American Family Insurance, Caden Sterns, football, steele football, Texas Football, texas longhorns, U.S. Army All-American Bowl, U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour