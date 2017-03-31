Texas commit Chasity Patterson wins the American Family Insurance Women’s 3-Point Championship

PHOENIX – If you saw Chasity Patterson in a gym shooting 3-pointers, you might think she was just you’re typical pick-up basketball player.

Her shot doesn’t always have that beautiful arc and backspin where you just know its going in. It’s more of a spiral, coming off her fingers like a football, before curving its way into the net. And while someday her soon-to-be coaches at Texas may try to change that, it’s hard to argue with the results.

For the second time in a week, Patterson took home a 3-point championship, when she defeated Clinton (N.C.) High School’s Mikayla Boykin 17-11 in the American Family Insurance Women’s 3-Point Championship Friday at Greenway High School.

“I’ve always shot like that, putting weird spin to my shot,” Patterson said. “Today, it was falling, so that was good. It just works for me.”

It worked for everyone else, too.

With each falling shot, the crowd seemed to get a little bit louder. When she hit the top of the key and made 3-of-4 shots, the crowd was so loud she took an extra breath before draining the moneyball that sealed her championship.

“They were wild,” Patterson said. “They were cheering me on and just encouraging me.”

But while she may have made the championship look easy, she knew going in that she was going to have to battle.

After putting up a round-high 21 in the first round while going against future Texas teammate Reliah Boothe, the Houston native from North Shore High School realized she was in for a battle when Boykin matched her with a 21 in the second round.

However, even with her small stature and unusual shot, Patterson wasn’t going home without another piece of hardware to add to her collection.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God,’” Patterson said. “I was just thinking that I really got to play now. She brought some good competition, though. That’s what I needed. At McDonald’s (All-American Game and JamFest), I didn’t get that. Today, she worked me so I appreciated that.”

With the win Patterson earned a spot in the Battle of Champions round against men’s champion Collin Sexton. Patterson looked like she might give Sexton after he put up 23 points, but she struggled from the wings and fell short, 23-15.

“I had struggled against him,” Patterson said. “I tried to find it. I came out strong in the last one against Collin, but I just couldn’t finish it. I was still happy to win the girls’ side.”

Even though she wasn’t able to add a third trophy to her weekly collection of individual awards, just being in the building was enough for her.

“This is a dream come true,” Patterson said. “You always dream and see this happen on TV, and just to finally be here is a blessing.”