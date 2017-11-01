Texas commit Keaontay Ingram receives UA All-America jersey in dominant season

Carthage (Texas) running back Keaontay Ingram has benefited a great deal from not having the headache that tends to be the recruitment process hanging over his head.

Ingram has been committed to Texas since May and as a result has been focusing all of his attention on dominating the opposition this season.

That’s led to an 8-0 record for the Bulldogs and yardage galore for Ingram.

Last week he only needed one half and 11 carries to pick up 161 yards and two touchdowns to roll past Bullard 41-7.

The good news kept coming Wednesday morning when the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance came to Ingram’s school and presented him his honorary jersey for the Under Armour All-America Game.

The Under Armour All-Amreica Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

Ingram, a four-star recruit who is ranked No. 6 at his position in the ESPN 300, led the Bulldogs to the state title last season.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY