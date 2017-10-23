USA Today Sports

Texas commit Keondre Coburn is ready to represent Lone Star State and Longhorns at Under Armour All America Game

Spring Westfield (Texas) defensive lineman Keondre Coburn joined the ranks of the 2017 Under Armour All Americans after he received his All America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Coburn, a 6-foot-3, 334-pound defensive tackle, is a four-star rated recruit and one of the top prospects in the Houston area and the state of Texas as a whole. He’s ranked as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country by ESPN and the No. 5 overall prospect in the Lone Star State. He committed to the Texas Longhorns in August and is considered a firm commit to coach Tom Herman’s team.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

