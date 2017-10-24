Texas commit Malcolm Epps receives Under Armour All-America Game jersey

Dekaney (Houston) tight end Malcolm Epps received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Epps, a Texas commit who at one-time was committed to Alabama, is the No. 4 tight end in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.