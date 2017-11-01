USA Today Sports

Texas commit Rondale Moore ready to compete at U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Texas commit Rondale Moore ready to compete at U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Texas commit Rondale Moore ready to compete at U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Trinity (Louisville) wide receiver Rondale Moore received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“For me it’s just a blessing,” Moore said of receiving his jersey. “My coaches, family members, mentors and everyone else that has been there along the way to support me—this is the way I can pay them back, with my success.

“I just want to thank them, the man above, and everyone else who has supported me.”

Moore with American Family insurance Dream Award recipients Quincy Ricketts (mom), Chaka Rowen, Gino Rowen. (Photo: AAG)

Moore, the top-ranked player in Kentucky and 17th-best receiver in the nation according to 247Sports, is a Texas commit.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

“Wherever I go is an opportunity to learn, so I’ll be soaking up as much as I can from the coaches there,” Moore said. “It’s an opportunity to compete, and I love being a competitor. I can’t wait to get out there.”

