Texas commit Rondale Moore ready to compete at U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Trinity (Louisville) wide receiver Rondale Moore received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour

“For me it’s just a blessing,” Moore said of receiving his jersey. “My coaches, family members, mentors and everyone else that has been there along the way to support me—this is the way I can pay them back, with my success.

“I just want to thank them, the man above, and everyone else who has supported me.”

Moore, the top-ranked player in Kentucky and 17th-best receiver in the nation according to 247Sports, is a Texas commit.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

“Wherever I go is an opportunity to learn, so I’ll be soaking up as much as I can from the coaches there,” Moore said. “It’s an opportunity to compete, and I love being a competitor. I can’t wait to get out there.”