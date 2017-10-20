Texas commits D'Shawn Jamison, Al'vonte Woodard receive Under Armour jerseys

Lamar (Houston) stars D’shawn Jamison and Al’vonte Woodard received their Under Armour All America Game jerseys Friday at their school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It was a blessing,” Jamison said of receiving the jersey. “It was one of our goals to be an All-American. It was something I’ve always wanted to be a part of.

“All of this just came out of nowhere. It’s just a blessing. It’s crazy. Not everyone gets a chance to play in this game with the top athletes in the country.”

Woodard echoed those sentiments.

“The experience was amazing,” Woodard. “I was kind of nervous, but the atmosphere of the presentation was wonderful.”

Both Woodard, a wide receiver, and Jamison, a defensive back, are committed to Texas.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

With both Jamison and Woodard headed to Austin to play for the Longhorns, it seemed appropriate to ask if they’d had any words with five-star cornerback Anthony Cook, a teammate at Lamar who has Texas in his top three.

“I always talk to my boy,” Jamison said. “We’ve been saying since we were freshmen that we were going to be the top athletes in the nation, work hard, and earn everything we get.”