Texas continues recruiting surge with four-star ILB Ayodele Adeoye

Texas continued its recruiting momentum Sunday night with a commitment from top 5 inside linebacker Ayodele Adeoye following a weekend unofficial visit.

Adeoye, from Ritenour (St. Louis), is 6-foot and 231 pounds, and ranked as the No. 5 inside linebacker in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

He becomes the third player to commit to Texas within the last week, joining safety DeMarvion Overshown and running back Keaontay Ingram.

Adeoye chose the Longhorns from among 25 reported offers, including Texas A&M, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Florida, LSU and in-state Missouri.

Adeoye is the 11th player committed in the Class of 2018 with five players on defense. He is likely to be the only middle linebacker commit in the class.