Texas football coach creates feel good moment of the year with two team second half run out

One Texas football coach found a way to turn an unseemly blowout into one of the feel good stories of the football season.

As reported by Dallas-Fort Worth Fox affiliate KDFW, the Midlothian Heritage (Texas) football team rolled to a 50-6 lead against Dallas Pinkston. When the two teams came out of the tunnel for the second half, Heritage coach Lee Wiginton decided the rest of the game would be better served as a teaching experience for his players than anything else.

So, rather than maintain the competitive hostility inherent in high school sports, Wiginton welcomed the Pinkston football team to huddle with Heritage and run out of the team’s giant block H run-through inflatable at the start of the second half.

The resulting dual-squad experience was described by members of both teams as nothing short of magical. For Pinkston, it was an opportunity to experience high school football the big budget way, in an atmosphere and with tools they just don’t have.

Meanwhile, for Heritage players, it was a chance to show solidarity and camaraderie with teens over a shared love of a game, even if many other aspects of their lives are different.

“After we all came out, I told one of our teammates that we’re going to remember that for the rest of our lives, just like they are,” Heritage player Jack Freeman told KDFW. “Because, honestly, that was the best high school football experience I’ve ever had.”