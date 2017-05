Malcolm Hill, a member of the Frisco Reedy (Texas) football staff, is getting some attention after a student posted a video of the coach dropping some bars.

The coach appears to be in a classroom situation, as noted by The Dallas Morning News. Hill is a health and physical education teacher at the school.

Thanks to the Instagram account for Hurdles, the video has been viewed nearly 425,000 times, and another 3,500 times on Twitter from @FootbaIl_Tweets.