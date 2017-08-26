Two arrested after gunshot ends football scrimmage in Texas

A football scrimmage in Texas between Cedar Hill and Timberview (Mansfield) abruptly ended Friday night when a gunshot was heard in the stadium.

The gunshot appeared to come from the home side parking lot at Mansfield’s R.L. Anderson Stadium as individuals ran from the parking lot to the stadium bleachers.

Fans on both sides of the stadium immediately fled the stadium for safety. Both teams ran to their individual locker rooms as everyone fled on foot for their safety. No injuries have been reported.

According to Fox4 in Dallas, police arrested two men after a pursuit and recovered a gun. The names of the men have not been released.

“I was sitting on the Timberview side and heard a gunshot coming from the Cedar Hill stands,” fan Courtney Capra told USA TODAY Sports. “It looked like people may have been fighting in the stands, but as soon as I could realize what was happening everyone was clearing the field and sidelines and everybody in the stands was running and pushing each other to get to their cars. It was definitely scary.”

