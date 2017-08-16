Texas football player facing long recovery after suffering head injury at practice

GALVESTON, Texas – The extent of a 15-year-old Lumberton High School football player’s injuries have not been made public until now.

“We know he’s going to be okay and that’s all we’re worried about, he’s going to be taken care of,” says Juan Trevino Sr., father of the Lumberton Football player.

Juan Trevino, Jr., suffered a severe traumatic head injury while practicing with the Lumberton football team last Friday, according to his family.

Trevino’s family tells 12News he will have a long road to recovery and they will be spending quite some time at his side at the Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.

Trevino, who wears number 55, was practicing with the Raiders when he collapsed and paramedics were called to the field.

He was life flighted to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where immediately underwent brain surgery.

“Every day is a little bit of progress in a different way. He hasn’t opened his eyes yet but that’s what we’re waiting for him to do,” said Trevino’s aunt, Alicia Yokubaitis.

“When certain people talk to him, he squeezes their hand. We’ve had an outpour of support from family and friends, we welcome all of the prayers, slowly but surely he’s showing progress every day,” Yokubaitis said.

This unexpected situation was a reason to reach out to the JJ Watt Foundation.

“That would be awesome if he can talk to him for a few minutes,” says Trevino,

“It’s a blessing, imagine if he opens his eyes when he walks in,” he explains with a big smile.

His family says they are thankful for the good thoughts and prayers and are grateful that the community is coming together after Trevino’s unexpected injury.

If you are interested in donating to Juan Trevino’s recovery, here’s a link to the GoFundMe page.