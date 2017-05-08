Texas football power Allen looking to continue dominant run

TexasHSFootball.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

The Allen Eagles have been a model of consistency over the last several seasons. The Eagles haven’t lost a regular season game since 2011 and have either won a state championship or advanced to the state semifinals each of the last five seasons.

MORE FROM TEXAS: Visit TexasHSFootball.com

Heading into his second season, head coach Terry Gambill wants to maintain that consistency and says that is his main focus as he heads into spring football.

“We just have to be more consistent in how we do things,” he said of his team’s focus into the spring. “The kids are learning something new every day and they continue to get better.”

Follow TexasHSFootball.com on Twitter: @texashsfootball

The Eagles had their fair share of challenges last season, playing top programs outside of Texas in Hoover (Ala.) and Evangel Christian Academy (La.). In the postseason, they faced tough tests from Euless Trinity, Belton and San Angelo Central among others before falling to The Woodlands in the Class 6A Division I state semifinals.

That said, Gambill isn’t interested in looking back in the past, instead he’s looking forward to what next season has in store for his team.

“It’s not about them, it’s about us,” he said. “It’s about how we execute and how you go about and practicing and preparing who you’re playing that week and you’ve got to prepare mentally to be successful.”

For more, visit TexasHSFootball.com